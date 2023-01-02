Notre Dame hockey shuts out Alaska 2-0 in final nonconference game of season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team rang in the New Year with a 2-0 win over the Alaska Nanooks on Sunday night at Compton Family Ice Arena.

After giving up three goals in a loss to Alaska (10-8-2) on Saturday night, the Irish (9-9-2) held the Nanooks scoreless as goalie Ryan Bischel recorded his nation-leading fourth shutout of the season.

Drew Bavaro put the Irish up 1-0 in the first period, while Trevor Janicke sealed the win with an empty net goal late in the third period.

Notre Dame returns to Big Ten action this upcoming weekend with a trip to Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.