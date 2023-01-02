New face makes home debut in ND’s blowout of Boston college

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In just her 2nd game with the team, Irish early enrollee Cass Prosper put up 7 points and a game-high 9 rebounds as #5 Notre Dame steamrolled their first opponent of the calendar year Boston College, 85-48.

Prosper joined Coach Niele Ivey at the postgame podium along with fellow freshman KK Bransford, who tied for the team scoring lead with 17 points (5-5 from the field).

Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron were their usual stat sheet-stuffing selves, putting up a combined 32 points on 14-for-19 shooting along with six rebounds apiece. Miles also recorded five assists; Citron had four.

The Irish now have a full week until their next game -- a January 8th road game against North Carolina.

