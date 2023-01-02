Medical Moment: How to keep your children learning during the holiday break

Believe it or not, experts say we are still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only did the pandemic impact our health and our money, but also our children’s education, which is why experts are urging parents to focus on ways to keep their children learning this holiday break.

A new report from the National Center of Education reveals the first score decline for 9-year-olds in reading since 1990 and the first-ever score decline in math. That’s why experts say it’s imperative to keep kids learning all year ‘round.

Here’s some of their advice:

Explore online learning

“We don’t have to shy away from it because you do have to find different apps that you can use to further your kids’ interests,” says Marie Miller, co-author of “School is About More than Just ABC’s.”

Some of the top-rated educational apps for elementary school-aged kids are ABCmouse, Khan Academy, Epic!, and Quick Math Jr. Many podcasts include extra learning materials. Some of the most popular are Radiolab for Kids Presents: Terrestrials, But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids, and Tumble.

Here are some links that can help you find educational apps and podcasts for your children:

But not all learning needs to be hi-tech…

Don’t forget to read!

Studies show that going old school and reading with your child six to seven days a week will not only increase their vocabulary, but it will also make them better problem solvers and increase their cognitive skills.

Get out and about

Experts suggest you and your children join nature groups, science centers, and your local library. Facebook can connect parents and kids to specialty groups in your area focused on everything from robotics to languages.

And don’t forget …

“Give them time to be a kid and to play outside,” says Heather Agee, co-author of “School is About More than Just ABC’s.”

Create a holiday scavenger hunt

Pick prizes, set goals, and think of festive clues, experiences, and research that your kids can complete over their holiday break.

