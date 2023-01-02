Man dies in fire at Sturgis apartment building on New Year’s Day

(MGN Online)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Sturgis on New Year’s Day.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on W. West Street near North Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames in an upstairs apartment.

When they went inside, they found a man in his 50s who was not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Officials have not released his name.

One firefighter was treated at hospital for smoke inhalation after helping pull the man from the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze after they contained it to the attic and to the apartment where it started. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but firefighters say it does not appear to have been suspicious.

Three families who live in the building were displaced. They are getting help from the St. Joseph County Victim Services department and the American Red Cross.

