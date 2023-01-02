Last day of holiday travel in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Monday is officially the last day of the holiday travel season which means we could see some busy roads and busy airport terminals.

It was just a week and a half ago 16 News Now was going live at the South Bend International Airport in single-digit temperatures and blizzard conditions.

Monday’s weather forecast couldn’t be any more different, but the travel forecast is still expected to be busy.

This is what passengers trying to fly out of SBN were facing just before Christmas, compared to what it looked like on the runway today.

Flights remained on time for the most part and there weren’t any issues getting off the ground.

Our crew got to the airport just as a flight was coming back in from Punta Gorda, Florida.

Some of the passengers on that flight said their return trip was way easier than when they left South Bend, while others said they missed the travel chaos altogether.

“The flight there was supposed to be 2.5 hours long and it ended up taking 4 hours basically. There were delays there, delays back, we had to wait to land, and it was just awful in my opinion. It was way easier to get back into South Bend. We left Punta Gorda and were basically on time the whole time,” said South Bend traveler Josh Sisson.

“We missed the big mess beforehand so other than a delay for a half-hour to an hour--I don’t even think it was an hour delay leaving, and we had to de-ice and all that--but coming back it was fine,” said South Bend traveler Les Anderson.

Even though the airport seems back on schedule, just as many travelers, if not more, are hitting the roads.

The highways might be a little more congested with more drivers expected on the road than normal.

Sgt. Ted Bohner with the Indiana State Police says to avoid getting stuck in a pack of cars while you’re on the highway because of this.

He says travel will be much easier than what we experienced at the start of the holiday travel season when roads were covered in ice and blizzard conditions made visibility almost impossible.

ISP reports more than 90 vehicles that got stranded on the roadway during that storm had to be reunited with their owners when conditions became more manageable.

Bohner says he’s relieved that the only thing he needs to worry about is extra cars on the road, instead of the number of vehicles sliding off them.

“It’s very tiring and everyone is working extra long shifts too. So, it’s not your typical shift, that’s a longer shift. It was also days on end. It wasn’t just a day, it was a series of days,” he said.

Sgt. Bohner said it took them two and a half extra days once the weather cleared up to reunite all those drivers with their vehicles.

