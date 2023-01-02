19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County

(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Michigan is facing numerous OWI charges after a woman was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on New Year’s Day in LaPorte County.

According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near the 42 mile-marker, which is approximately three miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line.

Police say a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt were both heading west on I-94 when the Cobalt was traveling at a high rate of speed in the far-left lane. As the Cobalt and Colorado were navigating a curve on the roadway, the Cobalt drove into the Colorado’s lane of travel and sideswiped it, causing it to drive off the right side of the road, through a guardrail, and down an embankment.

The driver of the Colorado, a 47-year-old man from Hobart, and a front seat passenger were both treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. A female passenger in the back seat of the Colorado, identified as 73-year-old Sarah J. Cantrell of Lake Station, was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Jordan M. Morrissey
Jordan M. Morrissey(LaPorte County Jail)

Troopers requested to perform field sobriety tests on the driver of the Cobalt, who was identified as 19-year-old Jordan M. Morrissey of Wyoming, Mich. While investigating, troopers observed evidence of recent drug use inside the Cobalt, as well as the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Morrissey’s breath.

After completing the field sobriety tests, Morrissey was offered a certified chemical test for intoxication, and he agreed to a blood draw. Morrissey was then taken to the LaPorte County Jail for processing.  He is preliminarily charged with the following offenses:

  • Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death - Level 4 Felony
  • Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury - Level 5 Felony
  • Operating While Intoxicated Endangering - Class A Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Marijuana - Class B Misdemeanor
  • Operating While Intoxicated - Class C Misdemeanor
  • Minor Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage - Class C Misdemeanor

The crash remains under investigation.

