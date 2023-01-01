U93 holds annual New Years Eve pajama party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Baby New Year is almost here, but before we ring in the New Year, Michiana is saying farewell to 2022 in a comfortable fashion.

U93 held its fourth annual adult pajama party at the Century Center in downtown South Bend.

21-and-up guests were invited to wear their comfiest or most stylist pajamas and enjoy fun slumber party games and activities as they welcome in 2023.

“We’ve got VIP and General Admission tickets still available at the door, but the whole idea is, you know, if you think back to your life, what are some of the most fun parties you’ve ever had; slumber parties,” Program Director at U93 Brad King said. “Who wouldn’t want to have a slumber party as an adult? We’ve also got a bunch of slumber party-themed games. We’ve got Jenga, we’ve got Twister, so if you want to dance, we’ve got the dance floor. If you just want to kind of chill and play beanbags or Jenga, we’ve got that too.”

The party starts at 8 p.m. and concludes at 1 in the morning.

“We usually do something different, so we thought we’d try this out,” Michiana Resident Octavio Gomez said. “Our group of friends thought a pajama party sounded fun. Friends and family, there’s about 20 of us here, and if this would’ve been a bomb, which I don’t think it will be, at least we have each other.”

General admission costs $25, but for $55, the VIP admission includes a private cash bar and hors d’oeuvres.

Local band Blammo provided entertainment by playing hits from the 60s through today’s music.

From all of us here at WNDU, we wish you all a very Happy New Year.

