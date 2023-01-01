Notre Dame safety, punt returner Brandon Joseph declares for NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame safety and punt returner Brandon Joseph has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Joseph, who was a graduate transfer from Northwestern, announced his decision on Twitter on Saturday evening.

For Now and Forever… Go Irish☘️ pic.twitter.com/lSC1RvUUwg — Brandon Joseph (@BrandonJoseph_1) December 31, 2022

In 10 games with the Irish this season, Joseph recorded 30 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. He also averaged 9.9 yards per punt return.

Joseph joins fellow teammates Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey in entering the NFL Draft.

He did not play in the Gator Bowl due to injury.

