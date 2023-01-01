Notre Dame safety, punt returner Brandon Joseph declares for NFL Draft

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame safety and punt returner Brandon Joseph has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Joseph, who was a graduate transfer from Northwestern, announced his decision on Twitter on Saturday evening.

In 10 games with the Irish this season, Joseph recorded 30 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. He also averaged 9.9 yards per punt return.

Joseph joins fellow teammates Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey in entering the NFL Draft.

He did not play in the Gator Bowl due to injury.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Elkhart Police need help identifying person of interest in theft investigation
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day

Latest News

Notre Dame hockey ends 2022 slate with home loss to Alaska
Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, center, drives between Miami's Bensley Joseph, left, and AJ Casey,...
Irish remain winless in ACC play after 76-65 loss to No. 14 Miami
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) holds with the MVP trophy after the team's Gator Bowl...
Buchner accounts for 5 TDs, Notre Dame wins Gator Bowl 45-38
Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron (11) shoots around Miami guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the...
No. 5 Irish escape Coral Gables with 66-63 win over Miami Hurricanes