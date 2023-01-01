Notre Dame hockey ends 2022 slate with home loss to Alaska

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team lost the final game on its schedule for 2022 on Saturday night, falling to Alaska 3-2 at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Down 3-0 after two periods, the Fighting Irish (8-9-2) got back into the game in the third period by scoring two goals of their own from Hunter Strand and Chayse Primeau.

However, the Irish were unable to capitalize on multiple chances late in the game to send it into overtime.

The loss comes 21 days after Notre Dame played in its last contest, which was a 5-3 win at home over Penn State back on Dec. 10.

The Fighting Irish will wrap up their series with the Nanooks (10-7-2) on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 5:05 p.m. at Compton Family Ice Arena.

