Notre Dame hockey ends 2022 slate with home loss to Alaska

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team lost the final game on its schedule for 2022 on Saturday night, falling to Alaska 3-2 at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Down 3-0 after two periods, the Fighting Irish (8-9-2) got back into the game in the third period by scoring two goals of their own from Hunter Strand and Chayse Primeau.

However, the Irish were unable to capitalize on multiple chances late in the game to send it into overtime.

The loss comes 21 days after Notre Dame played in its last contest, which was a 5-3 win at home over Penn State back on Dec. 10.

The Fighting Irish will wrap up their series with the Nanooks (10-7-2) on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 5:05 p.m. at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Elkhart Police need help identifying person of interest in theft investigation
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day

Latest News

Notre Dame safety, punt returner Brandon Joseph declares for NFL Draft
Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, center, drives between Miami's Bensley Joseph, left, and AJ Casey,...
Irish remain winless in ACC play after 76-65 loss to No. 14 Miami
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) holds with the MVP trophy after the team's Gator Bowl...
Buchner accounts for 5 TDs, Notre Dame wins Gator Bowl 45-38
Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron (11) shoots around Miami guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the...
No. 5 Irish escape Coral Gables with 66-63 win over Miami Hurricanes