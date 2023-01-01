Michiana’s first newborns of 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we also welcome in the first newborns of the year.

Beacon Health Systems says they delivered the first new year’s baby in our area. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:49 A.M. at Elkhart General Hospital.

The first St. Joseph County baby born this year was delivered at Memorial Hospital in South Bend at 1:09 A.M.

That was the first of 5 newborns to come out of Memorial Hospital before the clock struck 4:00 A.M. Sunday morning.

St. Joseph Health Systems says they helped deliver their first baby of 2023 around 3:20 A.M. Sunday morning at the Mishawaka Medical Center. It was 6 lbs. and 13 oz.

Sean Daniel Miller isn’t just the first newborn of the year. He’s also going to some first-time parents.

“Becoming a parent is certainly going to be a very big change, but also a very welcome one,” said Miller’s mother Kaylee Coombs.

Congrats to everyone who’s welcoming in a new member of their family to kick off 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.