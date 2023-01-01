Gov. Whitmer sworn into second term Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is promising to bring people together to solve problems across Michigan.

It was a commitment she made after being sworn into her second term as Michigan’s Governor Sunday.

“If you want to come together to get things done, your future is in Michigan,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Hundreds of people gathered on the Capitol lawn in Lansing to see the inauguration ceremony.

Rebecca Taylor, 17, said it was important for her to make the trip from Owosso.

“As a woman, It’s important to see a woman in office where you have just seen a bunch of white old men,” said Taylor.

And Governor Whitmer told the crowd she was ready to get to work.

“Over the next 4 years we will dig deep and get things done,” Gov. Whitmer said.

During her inauguration ceremony, she recognized the need to work with Republicans to make that happen.

“If we reach across the aisle, bring people together in every region, and focus on solving problems, we can make Michigan a place where all people can envision a great future,” said Gov. Whitmer.

What’s different this term is the Governor has allies in power in the legislature. The Michigan House of Representatives and Senate are both under Democratic control for the first time in four decades. Whitmer hoped this will help push new priorities to her desk.

“Let’s reduce gun violence—the #1 of killer of our kids in this country—by pursuing commonsense reforms,” Whitmer listed during her speech. “Let’s repeal outdated laws limiting our freedom to control our own bodies and marry who we want. Let’s tackle climate change head-on while: creating jobs, lowering costs, and protecting our air and our lakes, both Great and small.”

But Democrats have a slim majority. There are only two more Democrats in the House than Republicans. House Minority Leader Matt Hall said he’s hoping even with a new balance of power, everyone is willing to come to the middle.

“The people of Michigan did not elect us to do divisive things. They did not elect us to do extreme things to satisfy our base,” said Rep. Hall.

Other state offices, including Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Supreme Court Justices Richard Bernstein, Kyra Harris Bolden, and Brian Zahra were also sworn in during Sunday’s ceremony.

The members of the Michigan House and Senate will have their swearing-in ceremony on January 11 when the new legislative session begins.

