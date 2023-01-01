First Alert Weather: Thick fog tonight will give way to record highs Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Thick fog will roll back into Michiana Sunday night and stay through Monday morning.



👉 Visibility will likely be at or under a quarter of mile for most of the area Monday morning.



⚠️ Use caution on the roads!#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/sfSCjDfYdl — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) January 1, 2023

A week and a half ago we were talking frostbite in 5 minutes...



👉Now we are watching record highs to be shattered across Michiana Tuesday afternoon! #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/8QHRHDxLlW — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) January 1, 2023

TONIGHT: Thick fog is once again expected across Michiana with pockets of drizzle. Fog will continue to roll back in overnight and will become thick area-wide Monday morning. Low 37F. Wind light and variable.

MONDAY: Morning dense fog will exit the area by late morning. Staying cloudy with pockets of drizzle throughout the day. A few showers move in late day and will give way to heavy rain Monday night. High 48F. Winds E at 5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall with rates 0.75 to 1.25″ in a 6 to 10-hour window. Thunder is possible. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A steady rain in the morning will give way to drizzle and fog through early afternoon. Record high temperatures are expected late day as a warm front moves through. High 62F (Old record 2004 of 60F). Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. A cold front moves in Tuesday night and will drop temperatures to just above 32F by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of light snow moving in late day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Chance of very light snow will continue into Thursday. Best chance for some natural vitamin D will come on Friday. Our next chance for precipitation will come Saturday into Sunday with light rain/snow showers. No big cool-down is expected anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.