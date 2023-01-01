First Alert Weather: Thick fog tonight will give way to record highs Tuesday
Dense fog will lift across Michiana by 10 AM Monday. Heavy rain moves in late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
TONIGHT: Thick fog is once again expected across Michiana with pockets of drizzle. Fog will continue to roll back in overnight and will become thick area-wide Monday morning. Low 37F. Wind light and variable.
MONDAY: Morning dense fog will exit the area by late morning. Staying cloudy with pockets of drizzle throughout the day. A few showers move in late day and will give way to heavy rain Monday night. High 48F. Winds E at 5 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall with rates 0.75 to 1.25″ in a 6 to 10-hour window. Thunder is possible. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
TUESDAY: A steady rain in the morning will give way to drizzle and fog through early afternoon. Record high temperatures are expected late day as a warm front moves through. High 62F (Old record 2004 of 60F). Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. A cold front moves in Tuesday night and will drop temperatures to just above 32F by Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of light snow moving in late day.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Chance of very light snow will continue into Thursday. Best chance for some natural vitamin D will come on Friday. Our next chance for precipitation will come Saturday into Sunday with light rain/snow showers. No big cool-down is expected anytime soon.
