!8-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Edwardsburg is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway.

Police say a 57-year-old Edwardsburg man stopped his vehicle halfway on the shoulder of Dailey Road and halfway in the southbound lane to strap an appliance to the top of his vehicle. An 18-year-old, identified as Trevor Kyle Nelson of Edwardsburg, was in the road helping to retrieve the appliance.

That’s when police say another vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Cassopolis man was heading south on Dailey Road and crashed into the side of the stopped vehicle.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Central Cass Fire Department, PrideCare Ambulance Service, and the Michigan State Police.

