Woman arrested after police pursuit in LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police pursuit led to the arrest of a drunken driver in LaPorte County early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of County Road 200 N. and County Road 950 W. in rural Coolspring Township just after 2 a.m. on a call of a reckless driving complaint involving an SUV.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver continued to drive. She eventually stopped in a driveway in the 8600 West block of County Road 200 N. and had to be extricated from the SUV after failing to comply with officers. Officers conducted a blood test and quickly confirmed that she was under the influence.

The driver has been identified as Carla Biddle, 56, of Michigan City.

Biddle was arrested and booked into the LaPorte County Jail on resisting law enforcement, and operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he's...
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
The Round Barn Restaurant & Pub will be expanding!
‘Round Barn Restaurant & Pub’ eyes location at Grace United Methodist in Niles

Latest News

Irish beat South Carolina in Gator Bowl thriller.
Irish beat South Carolina in Gator Bowl thriller
WNDU Sports Anchor Matt Loch gives viewers a look at the Notre Dame Men's Basketball.
Notre Dame Men's Basketball faces Miami
Irish beat South Carolina in Gator Bowl thriller
Irish beat South Carolina in Gator Bowl thriller
Woman arrested after police pursuit in LaPorte County.
Woman arrested after police pursuit in LaPorte County