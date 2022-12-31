Woman arrested after police pursuit in LaPorte County.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police pursuit led to the arrest of a drunken driver in LaPorte County early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of County Road 200 N. and County Road 950 W. in rural Coolspring Township just after 2 a.m. on a call of a reckless driving complaint involving an SUV.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver continued to drive. She eventually stopped in a driveway in the 8600 West block of County Road 200 N. and had to be extricated from the SUV after failing to comply with officers. Officers conducted a blood test and quickly confirmed that she was under the influence.

The driver has been identified as Carla Biddle, 56, of Michigan City.

Biddle was arrested and booked into the LaPorte County Jail on resisting law enforcement, and operating while intoxicated.

