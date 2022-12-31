Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office

Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an 11-year-old girl.(Pearl River County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Mississippi authorities say a wanted man is in custody after being found with an underage girl in the woods.

On Friday, WLOX reported that 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester was taken into custody after he was found with an 11-year-old girl in a wooded area.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office said Rester was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and it worked with the Harrison County Sherriff’s Office regarding a tip that he was possibly giving drugs to an 11-year-old.

Authorities said the two were found in the Saucier area, about 30 minutes north of Biloxi. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment and further evaluation while Rester was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said the 40-year-old is expected to face felony charges that include neglect and abuse of a child.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he's...
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
The Bloomington-based restaurant will be opening in Mishawaka on Jan. 2, 2023!
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says
FILE - Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in...
Queen guitarist receives knighthood, becomes Sir Brian May
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Indiana releases state’s annual high school graduation rate