Ring in the New Year in South Bend with tons of events to choose from

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -It’s New Year’s Eve, and across the country celebrations are taking place to ring in 2023.

In South Bend, multiple events are inviting the public to start the year off with some fun.

At Cloud Walking Coffee, they’re hosting a Disco Night with cocktails, a live DJ, and of course, dancing.

Cool Runnings’ new location in South Bend will host a party featuring the Lion Zion Reggae Band and DJ E-Dub, a champagne toast, and more.

Fiddler’s Hearth is hosting its NYE Scottish Dinner.

If you’re looking for an event that will allow you to party in comfort, U-93 is hosting a New Year’s Eve Pajama Party.

“You know we just kind of thought about, you know, do people still want to get all dressed up, or do they just want to have a fun night out with friends and just kind of chill? And so, that’s, we said let’s do the old slumber party theme, so we have slumber party games and Blammo is going to be playing live and we’re just hanging out in our nice comfy PJs,” said U-93′s Brad King.

The Pajama Party is taking place at the Century Center from 7 p.m., to 1 a.m., and tickets will still be available at the door.

