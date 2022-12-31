Pet Vet: New Year’s Resolutions

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new year is upon us and you may be making goals and decisions for yourself in the new year. Your pets have health needs that should be included in that planning, too.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning with a checklist of New Years Resolutions for Pets that you can follow.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you could always send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

