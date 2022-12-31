Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership.

It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October.

Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close to closing their doors permanently, but with some programming changes, they hope to continue serving the community.

“It was right on the precipice of being closed for good, which would be a terrible waste for the community,” Interim Executive Director of Mishawaka Food Pantry Joe Grabill said. “It’s a vitally needed service for the community. We’re grateful for the outpouring of community support. We’ve got a current GoFundMe fundraiser available, and I think we’ve raised almost $4,500 of our $9,000 goal.”

At the risk of closing permanently, Grabill volunteered to try and help save the Nonprofit as the temporary director.

“On a typical day, it’s between 15 and 30 households, so we’re serving a significant portion of the community,” Grabill noted.

He says the community support behind the food pantry has been incredible.

“Every time somebody comes by, whether they are here for food pantry items, or whether they are here for a quick, hot cup of coffee, or whether they are here to take a shower, they’re always very, very grateful for the support that is offered by the Mishawaka community,” Grabill said.

The Mishawaka Food Pantry posted a sign on their doors in early December saying, “Due to staff sickness and shortage, we are closed until further notice.”

“We had some issues with some donated clothing items, and unfortunately, we had to get rid of a lot of that stuff, bring in exterminators, and as a result, we had to refocus, eliminate the donated clothing program, and refocus on being the best food pantry we can be,” Grabill explained.

Following the bedbug infestation and parting ways with the former director, The Mishawaka Food Pantry says they are concentrating their efforts on serving the community.

“Unfortunately, we had to eliminate the hot meals program, which was very popular, but we had to narrow our focus way down,” Grabill noted. “And so, as a result, we’ve been able to get more individual donations focused toward that and skinny down the volunteer staff so we can sustain it.”

Under the new programs, they require fewer volunteers to help more people.

“Because we’ve narrowed the focus of it, we require fewer people each day,” Grabill said. “Also, we’re working on attracting a volunteer coordinator to schedule people along with some online tools so that people can sign up for volunteer shifts, get screened, trained, and volunteer on terms that work well for them.”

They plan on revamping the hot meals program soon, but for the time being, they are offering hot soup and beverages to people in need.

“Next steps, we’re really hoping to do something more substantial concerning hot meals,” Grabill added. We are opening up to the public, so folks will be able to come in. In the past, much of the assistance has been provided out the door in Styrofoam, so unhoused folks can come in and warm up and get some sustenance here.”

They are now offering personal hygiene products as well, like toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors, and feminine care products, as well as supplying some much-needed baby formula.

“For folks on SNAP food assistance, those are items that aren’t eligible to be purchased with those dollars, so this can be a real blessing for folks,” Grabill explained.

They also provide warming stations and hot showers for the unhoused populations of Mishawaka and Osceola.

“We don’t have a homeless shelter in Mishawaka,” Grabill said. “I haven’t heard anything about one being built anytime soon, but providing some dignity and some opportunities for personal hygiene for our unhoused population is really important.”

Since shutting down the clothing portion of the food pantry, they are referring people who want to donate to Goodwill Industries of Michiana.

“Companies like ABI Attachments dropped off many food items, including undistributed turkeys and hams,” Grabill added.

Other nonprofits, like the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, stepped up during the food pantry’s brief shutdown.

“We’re super grateful for the leadership of Mike Hayes, who first helped establish it along with former Mishawaka Mayor Bob Beutter,” Grabill said.

Grabill says he will lead the food pantry for a short to intermediate term but said they would seek a permanent director and a volunteer coordinator once things balance out.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.