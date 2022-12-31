Irish remain winless in ACC play after 76-65 loss to No. 14 Miami

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team remains winless in conference play after losing to the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes 76-65 on Friday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion.

The Irish (8-6, 0-3 ACC) had a one-point lead at halftime, but they were unable to hold onto it as the Hurricanes (13-1, 4-0 ACC) outscored them 43-31 in the second half.

Notre Dame turned the ball over a season-high 17 times in the loss. Miami took advantage of those turnovers by converting them into 25 points.

Trey Wertz and Dane Goodwin scored 15 points and 14 points, respectively, to the lead the Irish on offense in the losing effort. Marcus Hammond added 12 points off the bench, 10 of which came in the second half.

Notre Dame returns to action on Jan. 3 at Boston College. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

