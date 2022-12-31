Irish fans tune in across Michiana for the Gator Bowl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish finished their season in Jacksonville in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina on Friday!

And Irish fans took it all in across Michiana! 16 News Now visited Jay’s Lounge in Niles, where a crowd gathered for the broadcast.

Our crew also visited the Diloreto Club in Mishawaka.

Here’s what they had to say:

“Welcome to the Diloreto Club; we’re having our watch party for the ND Gator Bowl,” said Pat Perri, Diloreto Club President. “We usually have watch parties every Saturday ND is playing. All I remember is bringing in food to share. We like to eat here at the club. Eat and drink, footballs on in the background, but we like to eat and drink.”

Notre Dame beat South Carolina 45-38. Congratulations, Fighting Irish!

