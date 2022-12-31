Irish fans tune in across Michiana for the Gator Bowl

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish finished their season in Jacksonville in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina on Friday!

And Irish fans took it all in across Michiana! 16 News Now visited Jay’s Lounge in Niles, where a crowd gathered for the broadcast.

Our crew also visited the Diloreto Club in Mishawaka.

Here’s what they had to say:

“Welcome to the Diloreto Club; we’re having our watch party for the ND Gator Bowl,” said Pat Perri, Diloreto Club President. “We usually have watch parties every Saturday ND is playing. All I remember is bringing in food to share. We like to eat here at the club. Eat and drink, footballs on in the background, but we like to eat and drink.”

Notre Dame beat South Carolina 45-38. Congratulations, Fighting Irish!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he's...
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
The Bloomington-based restaurant will be opening in Mishawaka on Jan. 2, 2023!
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

Latest News

Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for lead under new law
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain continues into early Saturday morning
Officials in South Bend, Elkhart reminding everyone to celebrate the New Year safely
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday