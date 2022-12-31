2nd Chance Pet: Felix

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Felix.

For more information on Felix, watch the video above!

To adopt Felix or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

