#14 Miami too much for Irish men’s basketball

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team had a halftime lead, but couldn’t hang on as they fall to 14th ranked Miami 76-65 in ACC play on Friday afternoon. The Irish fall to 0-2 in ACC play. Miami is tied for first with a 4-0 record.

The Irish held a two point lead going into half time, after Dane Goodwin gave them the lead with under 2 minutes to play before the break. Miami responded with 43 points in the second half, behind seven straights shots made towards the end of the half. The Irish turned the ball over a season-high 17 times.

Three Irish players scored in double figures. Trey Wertz led the way with 15.

Notre Dame is back in action after the New Year when they travel to Boston College.

