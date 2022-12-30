Zoo welcomes new baby koala: ‘It’s a girl’

By Marcus Flowers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A zoo in South Carolina has welcomed a baby koala just in time for the new year.

On Wednesday, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared photos of its new addition on social media, writing, “It’s a girl.”

Zoo officials said the baby koala also passed her first veterinarian checkup.

According to the Riverbanks Zoo, the public will soon be able to help the team choose a name for the baby.

