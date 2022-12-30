Visitation, funeral service to be held Friday for Elkhart teen killed in crash

Breannia Papet
Breannia Papet(Elkhart Community Schools)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A visitation and funeral service will be held Friday evening for an Elkhart High School student who died in a crash last week in Elkhart County.

The crash happened on Dec. 22 in the 25000 block of County Road 18. Breannia Papet, 17, was a passenger in a vehicle that hit a patch of ice and collided with a semi-truck. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries, where she later died.

In a Facebook post, Elkhart Community Schools says Breannia was a junior at Elkhart High School who was on schedule to graduate early.

The visitation and funeral service will take place at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home in Elkhart. Visitation starts at 4 p.m., with the funeral service following at 6 p.m. To read the full obituary for Breannia, click here.

