Swearing-in ceremony held for Democratic elected officials in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Newly-elected Democratic officials were sworn-in in St. Joseph County on Thursday!

The ceremony took place at the Circuit Court Chambers at the St. Joseph County Courthouse in downtown South Bend.

“It’s important that everybody in the community understands that anybody can run for office, and I think the people that were elected today proves that if you’re willing to put in the hard work, that you can be elected,” said Rudy Monterrosa, German Township Advisory Board member. “And so, what I want people to know out of today’s celebration is that if you want to get involved in politics or you want to be able to get involved with your community, run for office. We have an election coming up again in 2023. There’s an excellent opportunity for people to get involved, and I think what we see today is that it’s the average joe, it’s the people from the community that are serving their community, and that’s why it’s important we get involved.”

In all, 16 people were sworn-in, including Sheriff Bill Redman, County Auditor John Murphy, and other county council members.

Outgoing County Clerk Rita Glenn received a standing ovation from her colleagues following controversy regarding a video where it appeared Glenn allegedly threw away papers from a secure ballot room a day before the May primaries.

