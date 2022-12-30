‘Round Barn Restaurant & Pub’ eyes location at Grace United Methodist in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans call for a new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub to open in the City of Niles!

The deal relies on the successful rezoning of the restaurant’s chosen site. That chosen site in Niles is, in fact, not a barn! Rather, it is the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant Street.

This new Round Barn will have some bells and whistles the other locations don’t, such as high arches and vaulted ceilings. The raised pulpit will become the bandstand, and the front pews will give way to a dance floor. The church bell even still works!

The nave will seat 150 diners, and the bar will be in the back.

“We’ve been looking at Niles for, I would say, over a decade,” explained Matt Moersch, CEO of Moersch Hospitality Group. “We looked at Riverfront Cafe a number of times and some other properties, and it just never felt like the right time for us.”

This time is different!

Although it’ll take more than $1 million to make the needed building improvements, the move would give Round Barn a presence in Berrien County’s largest city. It would also bring the franchise closer to its Indiana customers, and the stone church would provide a rock-solid place to rock out.

“We like to make a little bit of noise, and that really helps encapsulate it with a solid, you know, brick structure,” Moersch continued.

Will the music be outdoors in the summer?

“Very limited, acoustic if that, because we don’t want to interrupt the residential neighborhood,” Moersch said. “They’ll be some, you know, one-man acts, or acoustic acts, and then inside is where we can make a little more noise at night.”

The Round Barn is focused on being a good neighbor. There are a lot of residential properties in the area, although three of the four corners at the intersection are commercial properties.

