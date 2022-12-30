Police remind everyone to celebrate safely this New Year’s Eve

Reminders on celebrating the new year safely
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - We are just a day away from ringing in the new year, and Elkhart Police are asking everyone to celebrate safely.

If you plan on drinking, it’s important to have a plan in place like a designated driver or a ride sharing app.

“Nobody wants a tragic thing to happen,” said EPD Asst. Chief Dan Milanese. “We just want to remind everyone, if you’re going to be out celebrating, that’s great but just make sure you’re planning ahead.”

And if you plan on lighting off fireworks, do so safely and during the times allowed where you live.

