No. 5 Irish escape Coral Gables with 66-63 win over Miami Hurricanes

Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron (11) shoots around Miami guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the...
Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron (11) shoots around Miami guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2022
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team picked up its second conference win of the season in a 66-63 nail-biter over the Miami Hurricanes.

The No. 5 Irish (11-1, 2-0 ACC) led 41-31 at halftime, but the Hurricanes (7-6, 0-2 ACC) outscored Notre Dame 22-12 in the third quarter to tie the game at 53 heading into the fourth quarter.

However, Miami missed four three-pointers in the final minute of the game, allowing Notre Dame to escape with a victory.

The Irish had four players score in double digits. Maddy Westbeld notched a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sonia Citron scored 13, while Olivia Miles and Lauren Ebo added 12 points and 11 points, respectively.

Notre Dame will be back in action on New Year’s Day, as they return to South Bend to host Boston College. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 1, is set for 12 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network.

