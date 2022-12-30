Medical Moment: The health benefits of giving gifts

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Shoppers are expected to spend more than $1,000 on gift-giving this holiday season.

Although things may be a little pricier because of inflation this holiday, the payoff may not actually be in the gifts you receive. But instead, the health benefits of giving those gifts!

“Gift giving is always, you know, good for the person getting it right and the person giving it,” explained Mona Shah, MD, a holistic cardiologist at Baptist Health.

The Cleveland Clinic reports that gift-giving can lower your blood pressure, increase self-esteem and lower depression. Evidence shows that when you give a gift feel good chemicals such as serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin are secreted in our brains, creating a “helper’s high.”

“I’m so blessed that I have the, the funds and the money and the time to get gifts for these people,” Dr. Shah continued. “If you see it that way, who do you think their outcome is going to be with their stress levels and their happy hormones.”

Another study out of the University of Michigan found that people who gift gifts live 60 percent longer than those who do not. And in a study consisting of 432 elderly couples, over the course of five years, those who were giving were twice as likely to live longer.

“I definitely think gift giving can be beneficial,” Dr. Shah finished.

And like other highs, the helper’s high can be addictive, so go ahead and give, and you may just give yourself a longer, healthier life.

If you don’t have the money to give, giving your time can be just as beneficial.

One study shows people who were 55 and older who volunteered were 44 percent less likely to die over a 5-year period than those who didn’t volunteer.

And that’s even accounting for other factors like age, exercise, and smoking.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he's...
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
The Bloomington-based restaurant will be opening in Mishawaka on Jan. 2, 2023!
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

Latest News

Marine Corps gives out toys to children's hospital patients in South Bend
Marine Corps gives out toys to children's hospital patients
Medical Moment: The health benefits of giving gifts.
Medical Moment: The health benefits of giving gifts
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain continues into early Saturday morning
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast