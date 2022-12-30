Marine Corps delivers toys to Beacon Children’s Hospital patients

By Alex Almanza
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about the Marine Corps League hand-delivering toys to patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital?

For years, the Marine Corps League and the Marine Toys for Tots program have visited children at Beacon to deliver gifts to kids of all ages.

“Everyone is happy,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Samuel Alameda. “Kids are smiling. It warms your heart.”

The Marine Corps League usually distributes toys on Christmas Eve; however, due to the blizzard conditions over the weekend, the event had to be rescheduled.

“What does it mean to me?” asked Sgt. Alameda. “Giving hope to a child who is sick; who thinks because they’re in the hospital, Santa won’t come. We decided Santa is going to come and give them that hope back.”

For the Marine Corps League, it’s more than just handing out toys.

“They’re our future,” said Sgt. Samuel Alameda. “If those kids have a happy childhood, they’ll be progressive, well-mannered and they’ll take care of us when we’re too old to take care of ourselves. We could use a little understanding, a little compassion, love and understanding right now. We just got to give them the love and compassion that we’re trying to do today.”

