Irish fans flock to Jacksonville for Gator Bowl

By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jacksonville, Florida is a long ways from home for the Fighting Irish but this fan base typically travels well. With that being said — it’s a lot shorter trip from South Carolina — & we saw that manifest in a sea of red at Thursday’s pep rallies.

Drew Sanders begins his reports from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl beginning with the fans. The game kicks off on Friday at 3:30 ET on ESPN.

Gator Bowl Press Conference: Freeman, Irish in it to win it
Hammond has breakout game for Irish against Jacksonville
Irish men’s basketball ends losing streak with 59-43 win over Jacksonville
For the first time in Marcus Freeman's head coaching career, he can do something he's already...
Freeman learns, adjusts after last year’s Fiesta Bowl prep