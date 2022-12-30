Indiana seeks volunteers to help count state’s unhoused population

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and partner agencies across the state are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population.

Counting will happen on one night only - Jan. 25. The deadline to sign up is Jan. 20. If you choose to sign up, there will be a webinar for volunteers on Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.

Upon registering, IHCDA’s Homeless Management Information Systems team will connect those individuals, groups, or organizations interested in participating with their local PIT Coordinator.

“Collaboration at the state, regional, and local levels are important in the fight to end homelessness here in Indiana,” said Jacob Sipe, executive director of IHCDA. “We are proud to collaborate with many great partners who share IHCDA’s mission of providing housing opportunities, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening communities.”

If you’re interested in helping with the count, click the links provided below!

Indiana’s regional structure map

Register to volunteer

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
Dowagiac woman hurt in Cass County crash

Latest News

Veteran-owned BBQ joint has record year
St. Joe County Democrats sworn in, Rita Glenn receives standing ovation.
Swearing-in ceremony held for Democratic elected officials in St. Joseph County
Indiana seeks volunteers to help count unhoused population.
Indiana seeks volunteers to help count unhoused population
Swearing-in ceremony held for Democratic elected officials in St. Joseph County.
Swearing-in ceremony held for Democratic elected officials in St. Joseph County