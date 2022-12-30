Indiana seeks volunteers to help count state’s unhoused population

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and partner agencies across the state are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population.

Counting will happen on one night only - Jan. 25. The deadline to sign up is Jan. 20. If you choose to sign up, there will be a webinar for volunteers on Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.

Upon registering, IHCDA’s Homeless Management Information Systems team will connect those individuals, groups, or organizations interested in participating with their local PIT Coordinator.

“Collaboration at the state, regional, and local levels are important in the fight to end homelessness here in Indiana,” said Jacob Sipe, executive director of IHCDA. “We are proud to collaborate with many great partners who share IHCDA’s mission of providing housing opportunities, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening communities.”

If you’re interested in helping with the count, click the links provided below!

Indiana’s regional structure map

Register to volunteer

