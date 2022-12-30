Indiana releases state’s annual high school graduation rate

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Education released the 2022 high school graduation rate among Hoosiers.

The department data reveals more than 86 percent of the class of 2022 received their degrees among high schoolers, with graduation rates increasing for Black, Hispanic, and English Learners and special education students.

Statewide, graduation rates increased for:

  • Black students – from 77.05 percent in 2021 to 77.52 percent in 2022
  • Hispanic students – from 82.66 percent in 2021 to 83.86 percent in 2022
  • English Learners – from 82.80 percent in 2021 to 85.60 percent in 2022
  • Special education students – from 74.52 percent in 2021 to 76.39 percent in 2022
  • Students receiving free and reduced-price meals – from 82.84 percent in 2021 to 83.74 percent in 2022

Indiana’s high school graduation rate is more than one percentage point higher than the federal graduation rate for high school students this year.

Congratulations to the class of 2022!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he's...
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
The Bloomington-based restaurant will be opening in Mishawaka on Jan. 2, 2023!
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

Latest News

Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Irish fans attend watch parties for Gator Bowl.
Irish fans attend watch parties for Gator Bowl
Indiana releases state's 2022 graduation rate.
Indiana releases state's 2022 graduation rate
New Indiana pursuit law goes into effect Jan. 1
New Indiana pursuit law goes into effect Jan. 1