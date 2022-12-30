Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices

(Photo: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday.

The Indiana Office of Technology “blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices” as of Dec. 7, office spokesman Graig Lubsen told The Journal Gazette.

The Office of Technology “is constantly testing the state system and making sure that the integrity is intact,” Lubsen said in an email to the newspaper.

The blockage came on the same day that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sued TikTok, claiming the video-sharing platform misleads its users, particularly children, about the level of inappropriate content and security of consumer information.

Rokita claimed in a complaint that while the social video app says it is safe for users 13 years and older, the app contains “salacious and inappropriate content” available to young users “for unlimited periods of time, day and night, in an effort to line TikTok’s pockets with billions of dollars from U.S. consumers.”

A separate complaint from Rokita argued the app has users’ sensitive and personal information but deceives consumers into believing that information is secure.

“At the very least, the company owes consumers the truth about the age-appropriateness of its content and the insecurity of the data it collects on users,” Rokita said in a news release.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. The app has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access its user data like browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

In a company statement at the time, TikTok said its “top priority” is “the safety, privacy and security of our community.”

“We build youth well-being into our policies, limit features by age, empower parents with tools and resources, and continue to invest in new ways to enjoy content based on age-appropriateness or family comfort,” the statement said. “We are also confident that we’re on a path in our negotiations with the U.S. Government to fully satisfy all reasonable U.S. national security concerns, and we have already made significant strides toward implementing those solutions.”

The app exploded in popularity with a nearly addictive scroll of videos, but it has also struggled to detect ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections, according to an October 2020 report from nonprofit Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at New York University.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he's...
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
The Bloomington-based restaurant will be opening in Mishawaka on Jan. 2, 2023!
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday
3 people suffered minor injuries after a car-ambulance crash on Thursday morning.
3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County

Latest News

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service...
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
16 Sports Reporter Drew Sanders met up with both Irish and Gamecock fans ahead of Friday’s...
Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of Gator Bowl
The Country Bake Shop on State Road 933 in St. Joseph County will be closing its doors on...
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday