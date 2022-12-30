First Alert Weather: Grab the umbrella today

Rain will be in the forecast most of the day on Friday. Cooler temperatures come through Friday afternoon and into this weekend.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with hit-and-miss showers throughout the day. High temperatures will fall from 50F in the morning down into the middle and lower 40s during the afternoon hours. Wind WSW at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Off and on showers end overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 33F. Wind light and variable.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Staying cloudy with morning fog. Drizzle is likely throughout the day with an isolated shower chance late. High 42F. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with morning fog. High near 46F. Low 35F Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are watching a heavy rain-producing system to move through Michiana Monday night into Tuesday. Area-wide rainfall amounts may approach 1.00″ +. With the rain will come VERY warm air for early January! A record high is likely for Tuesday, January 3rd (the record high is 60F set back in 2004). We cool back down into the 30s for the mid and latter half of next week with a chance of light snow showers.

