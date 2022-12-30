Elkhart Police need help identifying person of interest in theft investigation

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation.

Police did not say where the theft happened, but they say it happened at a store in Elkhart.

If you can identify this individual, you’re asked to call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

