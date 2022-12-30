Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular bake shop in St. Joseph County that has been making sweet treats for nearly 50 years is getting ready to close its doors for good.

The Country Bake Shop on State Road 933 will open for one last time at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. And once it runs out of baked goods on Saturday, the bakery will close its doors.

The bakery’s owner, Craig Rumpf, says he’s ready to retire. Rumpf says he tried selling the bakery for three years but didn’t get much interest. He knew the property was valuable, so when a buyer made an offer, he accepted it.

“It’s been a struggle, but it’s been worth it,” Rumpf says. “When you’re in the bakery business, you can’t be in it for the money because the money is not always there. So, it takes a long time to grow.”

Currently, it is unclear what the building will be used for. In the meantime, Rumpf and his family want to thank all their loyal customers and their positive word of mouth that kept the bakery going for 47 years.

“If you do your best job and people appreciate it, and they come back, that’s very rewarding right there,” Rumpf says. “And now with all these people coming in since we announced we were going to close, everyone comes in and congratulates you and everything.”

In his retirement, Rumpf plans to get some rest, catch up on some projects, and take a vacation. He also wants to spend time with his new granddaughter.

