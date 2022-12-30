3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were injured after a car collided with an ambulance on Thursday morning in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old woman, who was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a SMCAS ambulance, which was heading west on US-12 around 9:30 a.m. The ambulance attempted to avoid the woman’s vehicle but collided at the intersection of US-12 and Reum Street.

The 21-year-old ambulance driver and the passenger, a 35-year-old South Bend woman, suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The 87-year-old woman was also transported to a hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say that everyone was wearing seatbelts, and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

