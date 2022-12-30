126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE/WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off.

According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.

However, Morrison anticipates the affected employees will be hired by the new vendor at the hospitals. It is currently unknown who that new vendor will be.

Morrison Healthcare is an Atlanta, Ga.-based food service provider for healthcare facilities. According to its website, it serves more than 975 hospitals and healthcare systems across the country.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he's...
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
The Bloomington-based restaurant will be opening in Mishawaka on Jan. 2, 2023!
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday
3 people suffered minor injuries after a car-ambulance crash on Thursday morning.
3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County

Latest News

Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service...
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices
16 Sports Reporter Drew Sanders met up with both Irish and Gamecock fans ahead of Friday’s...
Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of Gator Bowl
The Country Bake Shop on State Road 933 in St. Joseph County will be closing its doors on...
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday