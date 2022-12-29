Water line break causes flooding, extensive damage at The Orchards Mall

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A water line break at The Orchards Mall in Benton Township has resulted in flooding and extensive damage.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the break occurred in the former Jimmy Jazz location of the mall. Water then gushed from the break, reaching from the former J.C. Penney department store to the former Slackers Family Fun Center.

Norbert Zimpfer, owner of Doctor ZZZZ’Z Mattress Center, told The Herald-Palladium that roughly $80,000 worth of inventory in his store has been destroyed. Zimpfer says he thinks the water main break happened because of the lack of heat in the building.

According to a Facebook post, Doctor ZZZZ’Z Mattress Center will be closed at least for the rest of the week.

Several other stores at the mall also had to close because of the flooding, such as Open Box Outlet, LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar, and Babe’s Lounge and Restaurant.

Meanwhile, The Orchards Mall isn’t the only place in Michiana that has recently experienced issues from water main breaks, as several homes and other businesses have had pipes burst.

