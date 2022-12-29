Top baby names in 2022 announced for Corewell Health Lakeland hospitals in Niles, St. Joseph

(Pexels via MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The BirthPlace at Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in Niles and St. Joseph, which is the new name for Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals, is sharing the most popular names for both genders out of the 1,316 babies born in 2022.

Jayden and Charlotte were the most popular names this year for boys and girls, respectively.

The Top 5 names for each gender are listed below:

Top 5 Boy Names

1.    Jayden

2.    Elliott

3.    Giovanni

4.    Levi

5.    Maverick

Top 5 Girl Names

1.    Charlotte

2.    Isabella

3.    Abigail

4.    Evelyn

5.    Chloe

For more information about the BirthPlace, click here.

