Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

The Bloomington-based restaurant will be opening in Mishawaka on Jan. 2, 2023!
The Bloomington-based restaurant will be opening in Mishawaka on Jan. 2, 2023!
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!

Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “Modern Mexican street fare including a traditional inspired taco menu.” The restaurant also offers over 125 tequilas, mezcal, and freshly squeezed margaritas!

The cantina is located next to Sun King Brewery at 235 Ironworks Ave.

The restaurant’s full hours can be found on its Facebook page below!

