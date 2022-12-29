Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!

Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “Modern Mexican street fare including a traditional inspired taco menu.” The restaurant also offers over 125 tequilas, mezcal, and freshly squeezed margaritas!

The cantina is located next to Sun King Brewery at 235 Ironworks Ave.

