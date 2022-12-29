Salvation Army receives low donations amid snowy weather, turns to digital fundraising

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 29, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week’s winter storm caused some issues for the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Campaign.”

Typically, thousands of dollars are raised every year for donations, especially during the week of Christmas. But due to the winter storm this year, less than $600 dollars were raised across Michiana this past weekend.

That is why the Salvation Army is accepting donations online!

Donations will still be accepted through midnight on Dec. 31, with every dollar going toward families in need in St. Joseph County!

