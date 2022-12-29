Outgoing St. Joe County public servants honored.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outgoing county leaders were honored on behalf of the St. Joseph Common Council on Wednesday night.

Six outgoing public servants were honored at Wednesday’s county council meeting.

One of the council members called the mass exodus of civil servants a “Brian-Drain.”

Some of the outgoing members serving for decades. It was a night of tears, laughter, and reflecting on great memories throughout each of their careers.

“Everyone that we honored today was outstanding in everything they did, can’t thank them enough,” said St. Joseph County Council President Rafael Morton.

There was not a county council meeting on Wednesday, just the special event honoring outgoing public servants!

