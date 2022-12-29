Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 65-year-old Niles man is dead after crashing an SUV into a tree in Cass County on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV before he lost control, veered off the road, and collided sideways into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release any further details regarding his identity.

Police believe he was not wearing a seatbelt. It is currently unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Niles Township Fire Department, and SMACS Ambulance.

