New Year’s Eve food ideas

16 Morning News Now stopped by St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe to speak with the experts.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re planning on ringing in the new year with some tasty food, we have some easy ideas for you.

16 Morning News Now stopped by St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe to speak with the experts.

According to local Chef Bela Szalay, tasty finger food can be made in just a matter of minutes

This includes everything from mini pizzas to salmon bites, to a crab salad crostini.

But if you don’t feel like cooking yourself for the holiday, St. Clair’s has you covered.

“We are all set up to build your own charcuterie boards,” said Bob Kolbe, the co-owner of St. Clair’s. “If you’re not confident in that, we can do it for you with a day’s notice. So New Year’s Eve parties are coming up quick, I suggest you give us a call or at least stop in and we can set you up.”

St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe is located at 3601 Edison Road in South Bend.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Dowagiac woman hurt in Cass County crash
Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas

Latest News

Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: 50s arrive Thursday afternoon; Rain Early Friday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Coat drive by 8-year-old
Local 8-year-old donates 115 coats to those in need