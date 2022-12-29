New Year’s Eve food ideas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re planning on ringing in the new year with some tasty food, we have some easy ideas for you.

16 Morning News Now stopped by St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe to speak with the experts.

According to local Chef Bela Szalay, tasty finger food can be made in just a matter of minutes

This includes everything from mini pizzas to salmon bites, to a crab salad crostini.

But if you don’t feel like cooking yourself for the holiday, St. Clair’s has you covered.

“We are all set up to build your own charcuterie boards,” said Bob Kolbe, the co-owner of St. Clair’s. “If you’re not confident in that, we can do it for you with a day’s notice. So New Year’s Eve parties are coming up quick, I suggest you give us a call or at least stop in and we can set you up.”

St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe is located at 3601 Edison Road in South Bend.

