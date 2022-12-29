MonoSol: Deal reached with union over work conditions

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - MonoSol has announced that it’s reached a deal with its unionized employees on strike at its Laporte County plant since late November.

The new 4-year deal reached with Teamsters Local 135 includes a $6,000 signing bonus, a pay raise increase, and the guarantee of no mandatory overtime for two years. The employees also have the opportunity to extend to a 3rd and 4th year if certain criteria are met. They’ll also receive holiday pay for Christmas and New Year’s.

MonoSol told 16 News Now that the agreement includes enhancements to other benefits and the opportunity to earn financial incentives for attendance and voluntary overtime.

“We are pleased that we have reached agreement and now begin the process of welcoming our employees back to work,” said MonoSol Vice President Matthew Vander Laan in a press release. “We look forward to continuing the employee brainstorming sessions that began this past summer to reset the dialogue, strengthen our relationships and build trust consistent with our shared mission, vision, and values.”

With the new deal, employees are expected to return to work on Jan. 3, 2023.

