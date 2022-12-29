Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years.

Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.

“See, I couldn’t wait to hit 62 and retire,” said Finney. “I thought man, I’m out of here. Now I’m 72 and going, ‘Hell, I’m finally out of here.’”

If the barber shop chairs could talk, they could tell countless stories. They’ve sat war veterans, different ages and backgrounds. A Navy veteran himself, Roger has a special connection to a lot of his clientele.

“I’ve had World War II veterans that where prisoners of war that tell you what happened to them,” said Finney. “I’ve had Vietnam veterans that where prisoners of war. It’s been a rewarding job in every way possible.”

Something he’ll miss about the job?

“I love people. I’m a people person,” said Finney. “They always say in life, ‘everybody’s got a story,’ and if you listen, you hear some pretty neat stories. If I could write a book nobody would believe it.”

But the doors won’t be closing for good anytime soon. Family Barber has found a new owner who will continue the shop’s legacy.

