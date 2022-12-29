Michiana Humane Society thanks community for pet adoptions this holiday

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Humane Society is saying thank you to everyone who helped give their shelter pets a fur-ever home.

During the holidays, each shelter pet gets a Christmas stocking. When a pet is adopted, its stocking gets moved to the desk beneath the “We went home for Christmas” label.

It would not happen without the support of donors, animal advocates, adopters, volunteers, fosters, and staff.

The Michiana Humane Society is encouraging everyone to make a donation for the shelter pets who didn’t get their Christmas wish.

