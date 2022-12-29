Medical Moment: How to make sure children’s toys are safe before you buy

(WNDU) - Moms and dads will spend an average of $300 on their kids’ toys this holiday season, but before you buy, make sure the toys are safe.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, emergency rooms treated over 224,000 toy-related injuries last year.

So what should you look out for to make a more informed purchase?

Dangers can be found everywhere. First, know the classic toy dangers, such as small parts, strings, projectiles, toxic substances, rigid materials, and inaccurate warning labels.

“I usually look at pieces that could potentially break or disconnect,” said Kiana Tomlinson, keyholder at Hey Joy Toy Store.

Over the 30 years, the dangerous toys report has been put out, and one thing has remained consistent: Ballons cause the most choking deaths in children. More than 11,000 kids go to the ER each years from flying toys, darts and arrows should have suction cups or protective tips. Magnetic toys are popular. But if these magnets are swallowed, they can stick together inside a child’s organs. Also, tragically, there are an estimated 2,500 button battery injuries a year. Children ingest the batteries, causing serious damage to the digestive system.

Also, don’t purchase crayons or markers without a clear “non-toxic” label.

Finally, pay attention when there is a recall for a toy. Last year 14 toys were recalled, and 10,000,000 of those toys were sold in the U.S. You can check for recalled toys here.

